Chevron +1.6% as Q4 earnings beat estimates, production jumps 12%

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) +1.6% pre-market after beating Q4 earnings expectations and posting a 13% Y/Y increase in revenues to $42.4B, helped by higher prices and production.

Also, CVX's board authorizes a new stock buyback program of as much as $25B.

Q4 net income of $3.7B, or $1.95/share, rose from $3.1B, or $1.64 a share, in the year-earlier quarter which had included $2.02B in tax benefits.

Q4 worldwide net oil equivalent production rose 12.4% Y/Y to 3.08M boe/day from 2.74M boe/day a year ago, while full-year total production rose more than 7% Y/Y to 2.93M boe/day, and the company expects 2019 output to rise 4%-7%, excluding the effect of asset sales.

CVX says it added 1.46B boe in proved reserves in 2018, mostly from the Permian Basin and LNG projects in Australia.

Q4 U.S. upstream operations earned $964M vs. $3.69B a year earlier, with the decrease primarily due to the absence of the prior-year benefit of $3.33B from U.S. tax reform; CVX says its average sales price per barrel of crude oil and natural gas liquids rose to $56 from $50 a year earlier, and its average sales price of natural gas rose to $2.01/Mcf from $1.86/Mcf a year ago.

International upstream operations in the quarter earned $2.33B vs. $1.6B a year ago, with the increase mainly due to higher natural gas sales volumes and prices; the company's average sales price per barrel for crude oil and natural gas liquids edged higher to $59 from $57 a year earlier, and the average sales price of natural gas jumped to $6.81/Mcf from $4.93/Mcf in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 U.S. downstream operations earned $256M vs. $1.2B a year earlier, with the decrease primarily due to the absence of the prior-year benefit of $1.16B from U.S. tax reform.

International downstream operations jumped to $603M from $84M a year ago, largely due to higher margins on refined product sales.