FCA US sales rose 2% in January

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) unit sales +2% to 136,082 vs. +2.9% forecast by Edmunds.

Retail sales were 104,290, accounted for 77% of all sales.

Fleet sales were 31,792, accounted for 23% of total sales.

Brand sales growth: Fiat -39% to 751 units; Chrysler -14% to 9,054; Jeep -2% to 58,401; Dodge -2% to 27,077; Ram +24% to 39,549; Alfa Romeo -30% to 1,150.

"In spite of some frigid January weather, we remain bullish on 2019 given the continued underlying strength of the US economy," said U.S. Head of Sales Reid Bigland. "We expect a good cadence of new product throughout the year led by our Ram heavy-duty pickup trucks and Jeep® Gladiator midsize truck in the first half of this year."