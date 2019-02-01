Pramac acquires a majority interest in Captiva Energy Solutions
Feb. 01, 2019 9:15 AM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)GNRCBy: SA News Team
- Generac Holding's (GNRC) subsidiary (Pramac) has acquired a majority interest in Captiva Energy Solutions Private Limited (India) for undisclosed terms.
- Captiva Energy Solutions specializes in customized generators. Captiva has 7 sales offices located throughout India and has over 100 employees.
- "Acquiring a majority interest in Captiva will be a great strategic fit for Pramac as we expand our power generation business footprint into India, one of the largest power generation markets in the world,” said Paolo Campinoti, CEO of Pramac. “In addition, this acquisition will allow us to leverage our gas generator expertise into this growing market.”