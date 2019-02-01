More on Exponent Q4 results

Exponent (EXPO +0.6% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 4.4% Y/Y to $92.14M.

Revenues before reimbursements were $88.3M (+3% Y/Y) & Reimbursements of $6.9M (+23.2% Y/Y).

Operating margin increased 893 bps to 29.1% & EBIDTA margin declined 16 bps to 24.53%.

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16/share.

For FY 2018, net cash generated from operating activities was $91.2M.

During the year, Exponent paid $27.2M in dividends, repurchased $27.9M of common stock and ended the year with $208.6M in cash, equivalents and short-term investments.

Outlook 2019: Expect revenues before reimbursements to grow in the mid to high single digits Y/Y and EBITDA margin to decline by ~75-125 bps Y/Y.

“Our highly credentialed scientists were engaged to assess the increasing concerns regarding the impact of chemicals on human health and the environment. We expect continued strength in these areas as we move through 2019,” said Dr. Catherine Corrigan, President and CEO.

