Uber raises NYC prices

Feb. 01, 2019 9:29 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)UBER, LYFTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Uber (UBER) raises prices in New York City and adds a $2.75 state congestion surcharge in response to a new minimum wage rule.
  • The unspecified price increase starts today. Riders in much of Manhattan will get the surcharge, which drops to $0.75 for group rides.
  • The surcharge applies to out-of-town fares because the rule requires the company to pay drivers for return trips after taking a rider out of the city.
  • NYC passed the wage rule in December that guarantees drivers minimum pay of $17.22 an hour.
  • Lyft (LYFT) is among those suing to block the rule.
