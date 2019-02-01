Uber raises NYC prices
- Uber (UBER) raises prices in New York City and adds a $2.75 state congestion surcharge in response to a new minimum wage rule.
- The unspecified price increase starts today. Riders in much of Manhattan will get the surcharge, which drops to $0.75 for group rides.
- The surcharge applies to out-of-town fares because the rule requires the company to pay drivers for return trips after taking a rider out of the city.
- NYC passed the wage rule in December that guarantees drivers minimum pay of $17.22 an hour.
- Lyft (LYFT) is among those suing to block the rule.