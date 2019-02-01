Weatherford posts wider Q4 loss
Feb. 01, 2019 9:29 AM ETWFRDBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Weatherford (NYSE:WFT) slips ~3% (pre-market) as it slides deeper into losses and reports $2.8B loss for FY18, its fifth year of losses and ~$2.1B for Q4
- Q4 sales decreased 4.1% to ~$1.4B primarily due to lower Eastern Hemisphere revenues associated with the international land rigs divestitures and lower activity levels in Canada
- Sales by segment: Western Hemisphere: $776M (+2%); Eastern Hemisphere: $653M (-11%)
- The company says that it achieved positive operating cash flow and further enhanced liquidity as it closed the first two tranches of international land drilling rig sale. Liquidity position of over $900M and recent announcements for divestiture of laboratory services and surface data logging businesses will continue to improve net debt position.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $105M
- Previously: Weatherford misses by $0.02, revenue in-line (Feb. 1)