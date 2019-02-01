Paddy Power Betfair (OTC:PDYPF) has bought a 51% controlling stake in Georgian gambling company Adjarabet for €116M.

Adjarabet is licensed to offer a range of online betting and gaming products in Georgia including casino, sports, poker and peer-to-peer games.

Adjarabet generated revenues of GEL215M (~€73M) last year and EBITDA of GEL68M (~€23M).

A mechanism has also been agreed, consisting of call and put options, which enables the group to acquire the remaining 49% after 3 years at a valuation equivalent to seven times 2021 EBITDA.

“This bolt-on acquisition is in line with our strategy of establishing podium positions in attractive online markets,” said Paddy Power Betfair chief executive Peter Jackson.