Stryker institutes field action to correct faulty defibrillators

Feb. 01, 2019 9:43 AM ETStryker Corporation (SYK)SYKBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Stryker (SYK +0.2%) has initiated a voluntary field action related to certain LIFEPAK 15 Monitor/Defibrillators that may "lock up" after delivering a shock. Specifically, the monitor display goes blank with LED lights on (device is powered) but the keypad and device do not function. The situation could be life-threatening for a patient who needs additional treatment.
  • The company says customers with impacted devices should contact it to schedule service, including a firmware update for a component on the system circuit board assembly. It anticipates completing the field action by year-end (although this may not bode well in a case where the customer does not realize it has a defective unit until using it in an emergency).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.