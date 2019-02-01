Stryker institutes field action to correct faulty defibrillators
Feb. 01, 2019 9:43 AM ETStryker Corporation (SYK)SYKBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Stryker (SYK +0.2%) has initiated a voluntary field action related to certain LIFEPAK 15 Monitor/Defibrillators that may "lock up" after delivering a shock. Specifically, the monitor display goes blank with LED lights on (device is powered) but the keypad and device do not function. The situation could be life-threatening for a patient who needs additional treatment.
- The company says customers with impacted devices should contact it to schedule service, including a firmware update for a component on the system circuit board assembly. It anticipates completing the field action by year-end (although this may not bode well in a case where the customer does not realize it has a defective unit until using it in an emergency).