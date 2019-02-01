Macau revenue drop not as steep as anticipated

Macau gross gaming revenue fell 5.0% in January to mark the first monthly decline since July of 2016, according to data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The -5% GGR mark was better than the -8% consensus estimate from analysts.

Union Gaming analyst Grant Govertsen notes that almost all of the pre-Chinese New Year slowdown fell into January this year and that last year's comp of +36% GGR growth will be the hardest of the year,

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +2.3% ), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (LVS +1.3% ), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (MGM +1.4% ), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO +1.9% ), Studio City International (MSC).

Related ETF: BJK.