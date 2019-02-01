Stocks edge higher following strong January jobs report

Stocks start mostly higher as investors sort through Amazon's earnings and a stronger than expected January jobs report; Dow +0.3% , S&P +0.2% , Nasdaq flat.

U.S. non-farm payrolls soared past estimates with a 304K increase in January, underscoring strength in the U.S. labor market despite market volatility, the partial government shutdown and the cautious global economic outlook.

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.5% and France's CAC +0.2% but Germany's DAX -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended +0.1 % while China's Shanghai Composite closed +1.3% .

In U.S. earnings, Amazon ( -3.2% ) beat earnings estimates but issued Q1 revenue guidance below consensus, while Dow components Exxon ( +2.1% ), Chevron ( +2.3% ) and Merck ( +1.9% ) all trade higher after topping earnings expectations.

Energy ( +1.4% ) leads the way among the S&P sectors, while consumer discretionary ( -1% ) underperforms due largely to Amazon's weakness.

U.S. Treasury prices are slightly higher, with the two-year yield rising 2 bps to 2.48% and the 10-year yield up a basis point to 2.65%; the U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to $95.49.