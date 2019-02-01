Wesco Aircraft Holdings slides 12.7% due to weak margins

Feb. 01, 2019 9:54 AM ETWesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (WAIR)WAIRBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Wesco Aircraft (WAIR -12.7%) reports Q1 revenue growth of 8.9% Y/Y to $395.31M.
  • Overall Q1 margins: Gross declined 113 bps to 24.9%, the increase was primarily due to higher sales volume, partially offset by a decline in margin; operating declined 118 bps to 5.6% & adj. EBITDA declined 18 bps to 9.5%.
  • SG&A expenses totaled $76.3M (+9.2% Y/Y) the increase was primarily due to costs associated with the company’s Wesco 2020 initiatives, totaling $8M.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities totalled $32.4M & FCF was $34.7M, compared Y/Y with negative $31.2M.
  • FY 2019 outlook: Expect net sales to increase at a mid-single-digit percentage pace compared to fiscal 2018; due to, higher sales volume, Wesco 2020 benefits and expense leverage are expected to drive a high-single-digit percentage increase in adj. EBITDA.
  • Previously: Wesco Aircraft beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Jan. 31)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.