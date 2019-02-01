Wesco Aircraft Holdings slides 12.7% due to weak margins
- Wesco Aircraft (WAIR -12.7%) reports Q1 revenue growth of 8.9% Y/Y to $395.31M.
- Overall Q1 margins: Gross declined 113 bps to 24.9%, the increase was primarily due to higher sales volume, partially offset by a decline in margin; operating declined 118 bps to 5.6% & adj. EBITDA declined 18 bps to 9.5%.
- SG&A expenses totaled $76.3M (+9.2% Y/Y) the increase was primarily due to costs associated with the company’s Wesco 2020 initiatives, totaling $8M.
- Net cash provided by operating activities totalled $32.4M & FCF was $34.7M, compared Y/Y with negative $31.2M.
- FY 2019 outlook: Expect net sales to increase at a mid-single-digit percentage pace compared to fiscal 2018; due to, higher sales volume, Wesco 2020 benefits and expense leverage are expected to drive a high-single-digit percentage increase in adj. EBITDA.
