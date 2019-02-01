More on Twin Disc Q2 earnings
Feb. 01, 2019
- Twin Disc (TWIN +3.2%) says that Q2 earnings reflects one of the best second quarters in Twin Disc’s history
- Sales increased 38% Y/Y to $78.1M, primarily driven by Veth Propulsion acquisition, improved demand for 8500 series transmission systems & aftermarket components from North American fracking customers, and improved global industrial and commercial marine markets
- The company is opening a new facility in Texas, which expected to be operational in Q1 2020, additionally relocating aftermarket operation to a separate facility in Wisconsin.
- Gross profit improved 120bps to 33.4%, due to higher volumes, profitable mix of revenues and improved operating efficiencies; operating margin improves ~450bps to 8.6%
