Reports: MLB bid on Fox regional sports networks

Feb. 01, 2019 9:55 AM ETFox Corporation (FOX)FOX, FOXA, DIS, SBGI, APOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • With January in the books, Major League Baseball has submitted a bid for the Fox regional sports networks, according to media reports.
  • The YES Network (separately worth about $4B) is expected to go to the New York Yankees. But MLB is teaming up with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to buy the others, the New York Post says.
  • That bid values the RSNs at no more than 6.5 times EBITDA, according to CNBC. Disney (DIS -0.5%), which is divesting the networks to complete its $71B deal for Fox (FOX -0.2%, FOXA -0.3%) media assets, has been seeking as much as $20B for the set of networks.
  • Getting the RSNs would mean acquiring the broadcast rights to 15 of the 30 MLB teams.
  • Also reportedly in the bidding at the end of the second round: Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI -0.3%) and Apollo Global Management (APO +2%), who the Post says have teamed up on an offer.
