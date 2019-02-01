GE analyst Tusa 'scratching our heads' at yesterday's rally

General Electric (GE -0.2% ) gives back a sliver of yesterday's big gains as J.P. Morgan bear Stephen Tusa remains unconvinced by GE’s results.

"We come away from the 4Q scratching our heads at the stock reaction," Tusa writes after shares soared 12% to close above $10 for the first time since November. "We believe one has to make highly optimistic assumptions to get back to a run rate that supports anything near $10."

Several Wall Street analysts attributed GE’s stock reaction to stronger than expected $4.5B of industrial free cash flow, but Tusa says the Q4 reading was "temporarily bolstered" and still expects a significant decline in 2019 to ~$2.5B.

"Power is worse than even our expectations, with a myriad of costs to fix problems, and, more importantly, service orders that continue to collapse, with management now acknowledging the attrition and price pressure here," Tusa writes.

Tusa maintains his Neutral rating on GE and says there is "no change to the math" that supports the firm's $6 stock price target.