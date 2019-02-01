Sony -8% after FQ3 results fall short

Sony (NYSE:SNE) is down 8.1% in morning trading after FQ3 revenue trailed estimates slightly (¥2.4T vs. ¥2.6T) to take the shine off a guidance hike for FY19 profit of ¥835T from ¥705T.

Profit in Sony's gaming business fell in FQ3 to ¥73.1B from ¥85.4B a year ago, while a gain booked from the EMI deal boosted music business profit to ¥147B from ¥39.3B a year ago. Overall profit came in at ¥377T vs. ¥384T anticipated.

