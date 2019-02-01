Nidec to acquire DESCH Antriebstechnik GmbH & Co. KG and its group companies
- Nidec Corporation (OTCPK:NJDCY) to acquire a 70% ownership of a privately owned German company, DESCH Antriebstechnik GmbH & Co. KG and its group companies in Germany and China.
- DESCH is a global player when it comes to the production of drives such as gearboxes, high quality machine parts and pumps. They produce custom components for the most diverse installations.
- Nidec-Shimpo and DESCH expect to mutually leverage their technology, brand strength and global customer bases, backed by Nidec's finance flexibility.
- The Transaction is expected to have no significant impact on the Company's financial performance for FY19 (March, 2019).