Nidec to acquire DESCH Antriebstechnik GmbH & Co. KG and its group companies

  • Nidec Corporation (OTCPK:NJDCY) to acquire a 70% ownership of a privately owned German company, DESCH Antriebstechnik GmbH & Co. KG and its group companies in Germany and China.
  • DESCH is a global player when it comes to the production of drives such as gearboxes, high quality machine parts and pumps. They produce custom components for the most diverse installations.
  • Nidec-Shimpo and DESCH expect to mutually leverage their technology, brand strength and global customer bases, backed by Nidec's finance flexibility.
  • The Transaction is expected to have no significant impact on the Company's financial performance for FY19 (March, 2019).
