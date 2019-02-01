MSG beats in Q2 as Entertainment leads profit gains

Madison Square Garden (MSG -0.2% ) topped expectations in its fiscal Q2 earnings report, with its entertainment arm generating a 23% gain in operating profit.

The company hasn't restated prior results to reflect adopting ASC 606 revenue recognition that it adopted July 1, affecting direct comparability.

Revenues rose 18% as reported; excluding the ASC 606 impact, revenues would have been $593.6M, up 11%. Similarly, adjusted operating income overall would have been $98.9M, a 17% decrease Y/Y.

Those sales gains were proportionally balanced on a headline basis, with Entertainment benefiting from higher event revenues as well as more revenues for its Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, and Sports seeing higher media rights fees, increased league distributions, and more event-related and suite revenues, ticket revenue and sponsorship revenues.

Revenue by segment: MSG Entertainment, $316.5M (up 17%); MSG Sports, $315.8M (up 19%).

Adjusted operating income by segment: MSG Entertainment, $101M (up 23%); MSG Sports, $48.6M (down 13%).

