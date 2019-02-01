Matthews International down 8% post Q1 results; reaffirms FY19 guidance

Matthews International (MATW -8.7% ) reported Q1 sales of $374.18M (+1.3% Y/Y), reflecting organic sales growth in Memorialization and Industrial Technologies segments.

Sales by Segment: SGK Brand Solutions $185.3M (-3.4% Y/Y); Memorialization $153.88M (+6.2% Y/Y); and Industrial Technologies $34.99M (+6.7% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin declined by 180 bps to 33.8%; and operating margin declined by 90 bps to 4.2%.

Adj. EBITDA was $46.48M almost similar to last year same quarter and margin declined by 20 bps to 12.4%.

Company repurchased ~186,400 shares under its repurchase program during the quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $8.38M, compared to $7.36M a year ago.

Company maintains their targets for FY19 to achieve growth in adjusted EBITDA in the mid-to-high single digit percentage range; growth in non-GAAP earnings per share in the mid-single digit percentage; and expects to generate higher operating cash flow in fiscal 2019.

