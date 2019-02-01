Boeing 787 deal in jeopardy - The Air Current

Yesterday, it was reported that Emirates was reconsidering on adding to its Airubs A380 fleet. That can't be good for Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 787 either, reports The Air Current.

Together with Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways, Emirates is the 2nd-largest customer for Boeing's 787. However, a combination of factors involving the three players could crimp demand.

For Emirates, there's the oil bear market, limited space at Dubai International Airport, and the unfinished Dubai World Central. Etihad, meanwhile, is dealing with bad bets on equity partners in Italy, Germany, and India, not to mention UAE's involvement in the Yemen war, and a regional blockade of Qatar.

The Air Current: "The Middle East's aviation-driven growth has been caught in the undertow. Now, the other shoe is starting to drop."