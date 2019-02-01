SkyWest +3.7% post Q4 results
Feb. 01, 2019 10:43 AM ETSkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)SKYWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- SkyWest (SKYW +3.7%) reports Q4 revenue growth of 4.2% Y/Y to $803.5M.
- Since Q4 2017, SkyWest added 39 new E175 aircraft and five new CRJ900 aircraft, while removing 48 older aircraft from its fleet.
- Operating expenses were up slightly to $682M, due to higher fuel costs and increased labor costs.
- SkyWest announced a new flying contract with Delta to acquire nine new E175s and operate the aircraft for a 9-year term.
- Flight completion rates: Adjusted Completion 99.9%; Raw Completion 99%.
- SkyWest had $689M in cash and marketable securities, down from $705M at September 30, 2018.
- Total debt was $3.2B, up $51M Q/Q, which included debt issued for eight E175 aircraft acquired during the quarter, partially offset by scheduled principal payments.
- “We look forward to moving ahead as one airline in 2019 as we continue to reduce risk, increase flexibility and ensure we're best positioned for continued opportunities." said Chip Childs, CEO and President of SkyWest.
