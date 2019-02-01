BP to back initiative broadening climate change disclosure

BP says it will broaden its disclosure on greenhouse gas emissions to show how it believes future investments in oil and gas align with the Paris climate change accords, and will support a shareholder resolution on the measures at its annual general meeting.

BP says it agrees with a request from the Climate Action 100+ initiative, a group that includes 300 investors with $32T in assets, which wants the company to improve corporate reporting and transparency on risks related to climate change.

BP says it will set out new metrics to measure greenhouse gas emissions from its operations and link carbon targets to the remuneration of 36K of its employees, including executive directors.