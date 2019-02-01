Fed whipsawed? Big economic reports come in strong

The Fed seemingly made a big dovish reversal on Wednesday. The FOMC policy statement and Powell press conference could be read as suggesting the next move in rates could be down, and QE4 could even be forthcoming.

Two big economic indicators today are saying "not so fast." The January employment report showed 312K jobs added last month, and even a big downward revision to December's print isn't enough to dent the strong monthly trend in job gains. Further, the strong employment market and sustained wage gains (up 3.2% Y/Y) are drawing big numbers of Americans back into the job market, as shown by a sizable rise in the labor force participation rate.

Then minutes ago was the ISM report for January, and it too produced a bigger-than-expected advance, with the New Orders sub-index jumping to 58.2 from 51.3.

The bond market is giving back this week's gains, the 10-year Treasury yield now up 5.5 basis points to 2.685%.