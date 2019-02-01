Stifel +3.4% as higher interest rates boost Q4 results
Feb. 01, 2019 10:44 AM ETStifel Financial Corp. (SF)SFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) gains 3.4% after Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.57 beats the consensus estimate by a healthy 10 cents as higher interest rates boosts net interest income to a record.
- Compares with $1.47 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 net interest income of $126.7M rose 4.4% Q/Q and 19% Y/Y due to growth of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities as well as higher interest rates.
- Q4 pretax adjusted operating margin of 21.9% vs. 20.1%.
- Q4 compensation ratio of 56.0% vs. 60.0%.
- Brokerage revenue of $248.5M rose 3% Q/Q and fell 6.6% Y/Y.
- Investment banking revenue of $201.2M rose 19% Q/Q and fell 14% Y/Y.
- Asset management and service fees of $210.1M rose 4.6% Q/Q and 13% Y/Y.
- Interest revenue of $184.5M increased 8.7% from Q3 and 46% Y/Y.
