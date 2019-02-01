Dominion delays Atlantic Coast pipeline, hikes cost to $7B-$7.5B

Dominion Energy (D +0.7% ) says it has delayed the expected completion for the 600-mile Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to North Carolina to early 2021 and bumps up the cost estimate for the project to $7B-$7.5B.

Dominion previously estimated the project would cost $6.5B-$7B, excluding financing, and be completed in mid 2020 due to delays caused by numerous environmental lawsuits.

The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this week stayed a previous court decision against U.S. Forest Service permits that allowed Dominion to build the pipeline across national forests and the Appalachian Trail.

Dominion also expects the 38-mile Supply Header project, which will feed gas into Atlantic Coast, will enter service in late 2020 at a cost of $650M-$700M.

Shares are higher after the company's mixed Q4 results, which included Q1 EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.25 vs. $1.15 analyst consensus estimate and a FY 2019 EPS outlook of $4.05-$4.40 vs. $4.23 consensus.