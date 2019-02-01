Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK -2.7% ) amends its arrangement under which its sponsor reimburses part of LMRK's general and administrative expenses.

The cap for G&A expenses reimbursement is revised to 3% of the partnership's consolidated revenue during the current calendar quarter.

It will last until LMRK's trailing four fiscal quarters' total exceeds $120M or Nov. 19, 2021, whichever is earlier.

The arrangement is with Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC and Landmark Dividend LLC.

Previously: More on Landmark Infrastructure Q3: Acquisition guidance slashed (Nov. 7, 2018)