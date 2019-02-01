Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK -2.7%) amends its arrangement under which its sponsor reimburses part of LMRK's general and administrative expenses.
The cap for G&A expenses reimbursement is revised to 3% of the partnership's consolidated revenue during the current calendar quarter.
It will last until LMRK's trailing four fiscal quarters' total exceeds $120M or Nov. 19, 2021, whichever is earlier.
The arrangement is with Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC and Landmark Dividend LLC.
