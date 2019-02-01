Retail royalty tracks lower

Feb. 01, 2019 11:04 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)WMT, TGT, COSTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is down 2.80% to stand as the leading decliner in the Dow, while Target (NYSE:TGT) is off 3.3% and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is 2.3% lower.
  • The moves could be tied to today's consumer sentiment report, which came in weaker than at any time since President Trump was elected. It also can't be ignored that Amazon reported disappointed earnings yesterday by its standards and warned on margin pressures.
  • Previously: Amazon turns lower as CFO tackles margin, India on call (Jan. 31)
  • Previously: Amazon reports holiday beats; AWS +46% (Jan. 31)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.