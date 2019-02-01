Retail royalty tracks lower
Feb. 01, 2019 11:04 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)WMT, TGT, COSTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is down 2.80% to stand as the leading decliner in the Dow, while Target (NYSE:TGT) is off 3.3% and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is 2.3% lower.
- The moves could be tied to today's consumer sentiment report, which came in weaker than at any time since President Trump was elected. It also can't be ignored that Amazon reported disappointed earnings yesterday by its standards and warned on margin pressures.
- Previously: Amazon turns lower as CFO tackles margin, India on call (Jan. 31)
- Previously: Amazon reports holiday beats; AWS +46% (Jan. 31)