Bottomline -17% on downside guides

  • Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAYplunges 16.8% after yesterday's Q2 results beat on revenue with 10% Y/Y growth but met on EPS and included downside guidance.
  • Q3 guidance has revenue of $103M to $105M (consensus: $107.7M) with Subscription and Transaction revenue of $74M to $76M (consensus: $77.1M).
  • Lowered FY19 guidance has revenue of $415M to $420M (consensus: $425.7M; was: $420M to $425M) and core EPS of $1.27 to $1.32 (consensus: $1.44; was: $1.41 to $1.45).
  • Press release/Presentation/Call transcript
  • Previously: Bottomline Technologies EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Jan. 31)
