Bottomline -17% on downside guides
Feb. 01, 2019 11:21 AM ETBottomline Technologies, Inc. (EPAY)
- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) plunges 16.8% after yesterday's Q2 results beat on revenue with 10% Y/Y growth but met on EPS and included downside guidance.
- Q3 guidance has revenue of $103M to $105M (consensus: $107.7M) with Subscription and Transaction revenue of $74M to $76M (consensus: $77.1M).
- Lowered FY19 guidance has revenue of $415M to $420M (consensus: $425.7M; was: $420M to $425M) and core EPS of $1.27 to $1.32 (consensus: $1.44; was: $1.41 to $1.45).
Press release
