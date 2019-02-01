Mobile Mini down 7% post Q4 results
Feb. 01, 2019 11:32 AM ETMobile Mini, Inc. (MINI)MINIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Mobile Mini (MINI -7.5%) reported Q4 revenues growth of 9.7% Y/Y to $160.87M, with rental revenues of $152.05M (+9.8% Y/Y) and Sales revenue of $8.65M (13.5% Y/Y).
- Storage Solutions revenues $129.44M (+8.4% Y/Y), operating margin of 30.4% up by 55 bps; and Adj. EBITDA margin of 40.4% up by 90 bps.
- Storage Solution average units on rent +2.7% Y/Y, with average unit utilization of 85.2% during the quarter.
- Tank & Pump Solutions revenues $31.32M (+15.1% Y/Y), operating margin of 13.5% up by 515 bps; and Adj. EBITDA margin of 35% up by 450 bps.
- Tank & Pump Solutions average OEC utilization for the quarter was up by 300 bps to 76% Y/Y.
- Q4 Operating margin declined by 103 bps to 24.2%.
- Q4 Adj. EBITDA increased 13.7% Y/Y to $63.26M and margin expanded by 141 bps to 39.3%.
- Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $43.88M, compared to $39.81M a year ago. Free cash flow of $ 24.87M.
- Company had Cash and cash equivalents of $5.61M, as of December 31, 2018.
