Simon CEO `concerned' about a few retail bankruptcies in Q1

Simon Property Group (SPG -3% ) CEO David Simon is concerned about a few retail bankruptcies that "should shakeout in the first quarter," he told analysts on the mall owner's Q4 earnings call.

The REIT has a long list of retailers that have struggled, and "80%-90% of that list have over-levered so they couldn't turn left or right," he said.

Still, Simon doesn't expect as many bankruptcies in 2019 as there were in the past two years.

Improving the outlook for SPG, the company has been able to bring some online retailers, such as Warby Parker and Fabletics, into its malls, says COO Rick Sokolov.

And bringing in alternative tenants--including hotels, office spaces, and gyms--is helping to fill spaces vacated by struggling retailers such as Sears and J.C. Penney.

"I think we've never been busier on the alternative uses," Simon said.

