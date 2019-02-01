Weatherford +22% as investors ignore Q4 miss, focus on free cash flow

Waetherford (WFT +21.7% ) turns from red to bright green despite its Q4 earnings miss, as Wall Street focuses instead on free cash flow generation and improved earnings.

WFT reported a Q4 loss of $0.14/share, larger than analyst consensus by better than the $0.33/share loss from a year earlier.

Despite adding to WFT's string of four years of losses, analysts see the quarter's results as neutral to positive, pointing to $210M in adjusted EBITDA and $65M of free cash flow.

WFT "was able to continue to execute its transformation initiatives despite a volatile commodity price environment in the fourth quarter and post positive free cash flow," Evercore ISI writes.

The company says it expects a single digit revenue decline in Q1 2019 vs. Q4 2018, driven in part by seasonality, the sale of its land rigs in the Middle East and lower producer spending on weaker oil prices.