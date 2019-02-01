Discovery CTO departs to lead new team at Google Cloud

Discovery's (DISCA +0.3% ) chief technology officer is departing to head up telecommunications, media and entertainment verticals at Google Cloud.

John Honeycutt spent more than 15 years at Discovery and was CTO for the past 4.5, where he led about 1,500 employees in consolidated IT, media technology, production and operations teams.

He's taking on a newly created role at Google (GOOG, GOOGL), where he'll help migrate traditional video distribution from studios, content creators and distributors to the cloud. He'll work with telecoms, cable and satellite TV providers and push cloud adoption in gaming and esports.