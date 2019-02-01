DowDuPont downgraded at J.P. Morgan ahead of spinoff opportunities

DowDuPont (DWDP -0.6% ) edges lower after J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Neutral from Overweight and cuts its price target to $53 from $65, as analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas says he prefers to wait for opportunities to purchase the company's individual pieces as they spin free.

Given investor wariness over the downward volatility in the Dow Material Sciences financial returns at the outset of 2019 and investor caution over owning more cyclical businesses late in the economic cycle, Zekauskas thinks pressure may be placed on the valuation of the Dow Materials Science operation as it spins free; if so, he sees risk that DWDP may trade at a wider discount to its sum-of-the-parts valuation over a shorter period of time.

But Deutsche Bank sees a buying opportunity in the shares after yesterday's post-earnings selloff, as expectations of earnings growth in 2019 were reversed to earnings likely being down.