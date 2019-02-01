Vale reportedly knew of risk to area hit by deadly mine disaster
- Vale (VALE +0.6%) knew as recently as last year that some of the areas hit by last week’s deadly disaster in Brazil were at risk if its tailings dam burst, according to an internal company study published by a local newspaper.
- The study seen by newspaper Folha de S. Paulo is the latest blow for the iron ore miner, which has come under intense pressure over the burst tailings dam that has killed 110 people with 238 still missing, according to a local count last night.
- The internal study, dated April 18, 2018, outlined the likely impact of a collapse at the dam; it found that the mine restaurant, where many Vale workers died when the dam collapsed, would be hit by toxic mud, and other areas where people probably died also were at risk.
- The study said sirens would alert workers if the dam burst, but Vale has said that did not happen because the mud flow destroyed them before they could sound the alarm.