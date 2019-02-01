Kaplan says Fed should keep rates on hold for months
Feb. 01, 2019 12:02 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Federal Reserve did the right thing by maintaining interest rates at current levels and should keep them on hold for months to assess risks, says Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan.
- Muted inflation should allow the Fed to be "patient" on policy decisions, he said.
- Kaplan said he started noticing risks in financial markets and in global weakness in October, Reuters reports.
- "My position did not abruptly change," he said.
- Kaplan isn't a voting member of the monetary policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee this year.
- Previously: The Fed maintains fed funds rate at 2.25%-2.50% (Jan. 30)