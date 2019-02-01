Infinera pops to highest point since Q3 shortfall

Infinera's (INFN +12.7% ) up by double digits today on no particular news, but heavy volume that's already surpassed its daily average.

They've touched their highest point since Nov. 6, when its last earnings report showed a "spending pause" that caused revenues to miss in its third quarter.

Its latest SEC filing before today's open showed Greg Dougherty -- the former CEO of Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) before that company's acquisition by Lumentum -- acquiring 37,844 restricted stock units.

On Tuesday, the company appointed Dougherty to its board.

It's expected to report Q4 earnings after the close on Feb. 21, with the Street forecasting EPS of -$0.27 on revenues of $324.9M.