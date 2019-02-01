Variety: CBS close to sell-out of Super Bowl ads

In the 11th hour, CBS is nearing a sell-out of Super Bowl commercial inventory ahead of Sunday's game, Variety reports.

The network has deals for the last few slots but needs to secure NFL approvals for the sponsors, according to the report.

CBS has been seeking $5.1M-$5.3M for a package that includes a 30-second spot on the linear broadcast as well as some digital inventory, Variety says.

NBC's 2018 Super Bowl Broadcast drew $482M in commercials. CBS has been fighting headwinds this year, including declining interest from automakers and movie studios, but may be getting saved by technology/telecom companies including Amazon.com, Google, T-Mobile, Microsoft and Sprint.