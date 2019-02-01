Bloomberg: German ruling near on Facebook data collection

A final ruling from Germany is due within days on its probe of Facebook (FB -0.3% ) and its user data handling, Bloomberg reports.

One source tells the news service that Germany's Federal Cartel Office will order the company to stop making users agree to the data collection in question, and that the order will come as soon as next week.

That regulator has been probing the agreement terms since 2016 but has postponed the decision a number of times. A preliminary report from December 2017 said Facebook was abusing its dominance by using membership agreements to help it build a trove of data from third-party websites and merge it with users' Facebook accounts.