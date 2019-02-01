iShares declares monthly distributions
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) - $0.2683. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.03%.
- iShares Barclays 20 Year Treasury Bond Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) - $0.2748. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.89%.
- iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) - $0.3886. 30-Day SEC Yield of 6.36%.
- iShares S&P National Municipal Bond Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) - $0.2338. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.46%.
- iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) - $0.3526. 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.15%.
- iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasury Bond Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) - $0.1522. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.44%.
- Payable Feb 07; for shareholders of record Feb 04; ex-div Feb 01. 30-Day SEC yield as of Jan 30.