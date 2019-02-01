iShares declares monthly distributions

Feb. 01, 2019 12:25 PM ETAGG, TLT, HYG, MUB, LQD, SHYBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) - $0.2683. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.03%.
  • iShares Barclays 20 Year Treasury Bond Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) - $0.2748. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.89%.
  • iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) - $0.3886. 30-Day SEC Yield of 6.36%.
  • iShares S&P National Municipal Bond Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) - $0.2338. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.46%.
  • iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) - $0.3526. 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.15%.
  • iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasury Bond Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) - $0.1522. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.44%.
  • Payable Feb 07; for shareholders of record Feb 04; ex-div Feb 01. 30-Day SEC yield as of Jan 30.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.