Exxon +4% on strong Q4, 'blow-out' downstream results

Exxon Mobil (XOM +3.6% ) surges in the wake of strong Q4 earnings as refining profits more than doubled to $2.7B and oil and gas production topped 4M bbl/day for the first time since early 2017.

XOM enjoyed "blow-out downstream results," says Jefferies analyst Jason Gammel, and oil and gas production results were "especially strong," says Brian Youngberg at Edward Jones.

Production declines have been a significant issue for XOM, and Raymond James analyst Muhammed Ghulam says the Q4 improvement is a "positive sign" but the earnings beat was "partially driven by one-time asset sale gains of more than $800M" from a refinery sale.

The company says it expects $30B in capital spending this year, up from a previous forecast of $28B, which J.P. Morgan says "takes away from the sizzle of the quarter."

In XOM's earnings conference call, CEO Darren Woods credited the better than expected Q4 to the company optimizing its operations across the board, and said it has an advantage because of its ability to tie decisions in the oil field to logistics and refining.

Also in the call, XOM said it would not use asset sales to fund a ramp-up in projects, each of the five growth area growth opportunities outlined in March saw significant progress over the year, and the company plans to sanction two Baytown projects this year.