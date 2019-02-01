Tesla shoots for battery chemistry patent

Feb. 01, 2019 12:35 PM ETBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Tesla has submitted an application for a new battery cell chemistry aimed at better performance, according to Electrek.
  • The patent application from the company's battery research group in Halifax is aimed at producing batteries that charge and discharge faster, last longer and can be produced at a lower cost.
  • The group is led by Jeff Dahn, considered a pioneer in Li-ion battery cells. Dahn's innovation is reported to be tied to using a two-additive electrolyte system, instead of using five additives.
