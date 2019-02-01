Novo stockpiling product in UK ahead of Brexit

Feb. 01, 2019 12:46 PM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)NVOBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • The WSJ reports that Novo Nordisk (NVO +4.3%) will be using more capital than normal as its builds inventories in the UK ahead of the Britain's March 29 exit from the EU (Brexit).
  • CFO Karsten Munk says the company has more than doubled its stockpile of medications so its working capital/sales ratio, 4.4% last year, will increase despite the UK's modest 2 - 3% slice of global sales.
  • Other medical firms are doing the same and have been for some time.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.