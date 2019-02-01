Novo stockpiling product in UK ahead of Brexit
Feb. 01, 2019 12:46 PM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)NVOBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- The WSJ reports that Novo Nordisk (NVO +4.3%) will be using more capital than normal as its builds inventories in the UK ahead of the Britain's March 29 exit from the EU (Brexit).
- CFO Karsten Munk says the company has more than doubled its stockpile of medications so its working capital/sales ratio, 4.4% last year, will increase despite the UK's modest 2 - 3% slice of global sales.
- Other medical firms are doing the same and have been for some time.