Magellan Midstream -6% in two days since disappointing Q4 results

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP -2.1% ) tumbles for a second straight day after reporting disappointing Q4 earnings, below consensus earnings guidance and a decline in distributable cash flow; shares have dropped nearly 6% in two days.

MMP said it canceled plans to develop a stand-alone crude pipeline in west Texas, as it considers a lower-cost project for the same region to meet shipper needs in an effort to be more capital efficient.

“It would be a much, much lower capital investment, and it would be a much more efficient way for us to source barrels into Longhorn [pipeline] for our customers,” CEO Michael Mears said in the company's earnings conference call.

MMP had estimated that the pipeline would cost $150M, and said in the call that a writeoff related to the project reduced Q4 distributable cash flow by $9M.