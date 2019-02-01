U.S. stocks retreat from early enthusiasm

U.S. stock average pare gains or dip back into the red in early afternoon trading as earlier enthusiasm from strong jobs and manufacturing reports fade.

S&P 500 is up only 0.2% vs. a 0.5% increase earlier; Nasdaq slips into the red ( -0.1% ) after bobbing up into the green a couple times this morning; Dow +0.5% , vs. its earlier 0.8% gain.

With oil rising 2.1% to $54.93 per barrel, the energy sector ( +2.1% ) leads the gains, followed by information technology ( 0.7% ).

The biggest underperformers are real estate ( -1.5% ) and consumer discretionary (- 1.4% ).

Notable individual names moving: Exxon Mobil ( +3.6% ), Chevron ( +3.9% ), Visa ( +3.7% ), Intel (+2.9%), Amazon ( -4.2% ), Walmart ( -2.4% ), and Microsoft ( -1.2% ).

10-year Treasury yield rises 6 basis points to 2.69%.

Dollar Index nudges down 0.1% to 95.50.

