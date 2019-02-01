U.S. stocks retreat from early enthusiasm

U.S. stock average pare gains or dip back into the red in early afternoon trading as earlier enthusiasm from strong jobs and manufacturing reports fade.
S&P 500 is up only 0.2% vs. a 0.5% increase earlier; Nasdaq slips into the red (-0.1%) after bobbing up into the green a couple times this morning; Dow +0.5%, vs. its earlier 0.8% gain.
With oil rising 2.1% to $54.93 per barrel, the energy sector (+2.1%) leads the gains, followed by information technology (0.7%).
The biggest underperformers are real estate (-1.5%) and consumer discretionary (-1.4%).
Notable individual names moving: Exxon Mobil (+3.6%), Chevron (+3.9%), Visa (+3.7%), Intel (+2.9%), Amazon (-4.2%), Walmart (-2.4%), and Microsoft (-1.2%).
10-year Treasury yield rises 6 basis points to 2.69%.
Dollar Index nudges down 0.1% to 95.50.
