Glencore sticks with 2019 guidance as copper, cobalt production soars

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) maintains its 2019 production targets and says 2018 cobalt production jumped 54% and copper climbed 11% due to the restart of operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The miner says cobalt production reached 42.2K metric tons in 2018 while copper totaled 1.45M tons and zinc output finished flat Y/Y at 273.3K tons; Glencore accounts for around a third of the global cobalt market.

Glencore reiterated its projected cobalt production of 57K metric tons and copper output of 1.54M tons for 2019.

Citi analysts say they expect a single digit percentage downgrade to 2018 consensus earnings expectations after Glencore's "mixed" production performance.