Drug wholesalers/PBMs claw back from selloff from proposed elimination of rebates

Drug wholesalers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) are under modest pressure on the heels of a proposed rule from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that would significantly alter the drug rebate landscape.

HHS wants to remove the discounts drug makers pay to PBMs, Medicare and managed care plans from safe harbor protection under anti-kickback laws, but allow price reductions given to patients at the pharmacy counter.

Another proposed safe harbor would allow PBMs to earn a flat service fee from manufacturers for services rendered, such as medical education or data monitoring/management.

PBMs currently earn a percentage of the list price of drugs which keeps driving prices up.

HHS also wants more transparency on PBM deals with drugmakers.

The 60-day comment period is underway. If finalized, the industry will have 60 day to implement.