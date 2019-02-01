Hyundai Motor January U.S. sales rose 3%
Feb. 01, 2019 1:10 PM ETHyundai Motor Company (HYMLF)HYMPFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) reports U.S. sales rose 3% in January to 40,796 units.
- Hyundai sold 21,007 SUVs, representing 51% of the total sales volume.
- Volume leaders during the month were the Elantra (9,942 units), Santa Fe (7,832 units) and Tucson (7,444 units).
- "We are pleased with Hyundai's start to 2019 as we hit our January objectives, following a record-breaking December and several challenges outside of our control," said John Cook, director, Sales Operations, Hyundai Motor America. "We've also started the year with many positives as Hyundai won several prestigious industry recognitions, including Utility Vehicle of the Year and Car and Driver 10Best for Kona and Kona EV."