U.S. oil rig count slides by 14, Baker Hughes survey says

The total U.S. rig count falls by 14 to 1,045 in the latest weekly survey from Baker Hughes, after rising by 9 last week and tumbling by 25 two week ago.

The count of active oil drilling rigs in the U.S. fell by 15 to 847 following last week's gain of 10, and gas rigs added 1 to 198.

WTI crude oil adds to gains following the release, now +2.6% to $55.20/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, DGAZ, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, BOIL, DBO, DTO, USL, KOLD, UNL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, GAZB, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI