Foxconn continuing Wisconsin plant after White House talks

Foxconn/Hon Hai (OTCPK:HNHAF,OTCPK:HNHPD) says it will move forward with the $10B facility in Wisconsin after talks with the White House.

The company didn't specify what types of jobs will be housed in the facility. Earlier this week, Foxconn indicated that the facility would serve as more of an R&D hub and hire mostly engineers rather than the initially planned manufacturing force.

Foxconn received billions in local and state incentives when making the initial facility deal, but has lost out on some tax cuts by missing hiring targets. The facility was announced at the White House, and Foxconn's pullback started to set off a political crisis.