Mortgages top performance of USTs by widest margin since September 2017

Bloomberg Barclays U.S. MBS Index in January saw excess return vs. Treasuries of 32 basis points, its best monthly tally since 35-bps increase in September 2017.

The more dovish Fed tone, reduced volatility, and and a rate rally that hardly flattened the yield curve contributed.

Mortgages tightened to their narrowest spread since October after the Fed's "patient" stance and shows it's willing to be flexible on the balance-sheet normalization plan.

Bloomberg Barclays U.S. MBS Index rose 0.79% in January with Corporate index up 2.35% and U.S. Treasuries up 0.47%.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

