Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of February 10 - 16 for healthcare investors.

MONDAY (2/11): 39th Annual Pregnancy Meeting, Las Vegas (6 days). Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA): M281 data in placental transfer model. Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN): Data from four studies on Foresight Carrier Screen and four studies on Prequel Prenatal Screen.

TUESDAY (2/12): Joint FDA Ad Com meeting on Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) esketamine 28 mg single-use nasal spray device for treatment-resistant depression.

WEDNESDAY (2/13): FDA action date for Motif Bio's (NASDAQ:MTFB) iclaprim for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.

THURSDAY (2/14): ASCO GU Cancers Symposium, San Francisco (3 days). AVEO Oncology (NASDAQ:AVEO): Phase 3 data on Fotivda (tivozanib) versus Bayer's Nexavar (sorafenib) in renal cell carcinoma. Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME): SM-88 data.

FDA action date for UCB's (OTCPK:UCBJF) Midazolam nasal spray for epileptic seizures.

FRIDAY (2/15): FDA action date for Bausch Health Companies' (NYSE:BHC) Duobrii lotion for plaque psoriasis.